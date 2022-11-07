Monday, November 7, 2022
Houston holding World Series parade to celebrate Astros

By staff
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

(HOUSTON) — Thousands of Houston Astros fans are expected to line the streets of downtown Houston on Monday as the city celebrates the 2022 World Series champions with a parade.

The parade will begin at 1 p.m ET and travel down Smith Street, beginning at the intersection with Preston Street and ending at the intersection with Taum Street.

The Astros snagged the championship title Saturday night after beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 of the World Series.

The win marks the team’s second championship title. Houston won its first World Series in 2017 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

