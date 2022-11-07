Monday, November 7, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainmentMore 'Monster': Netflix orders new installments of Ryan Murphy's serial killer series
NewsEntertainment

More ‘Monster’: Netflix orders new installments of Ryan Murphy’s serial killer series

staff
By staff
0
4
Netflix

Following Dahmer: Monster‘s success of becoming one of the biggest hits in Netflix’s history, the streaming service wants more. ABC Audio has confirmed that there are two more Monster shows in the works, produced again by Ryan Murphy.

The future installments of Monster “will tell the stories of other monstrous figures who have impacted society,” according to the streamer.

Additionally, the American Horror Story veteran’s other Netflix show, the thriller The Watcher, has been re-upped. That series follows a family that moves into a home in a peaceful New Jersey neighborhood that turns out to be anything but.

In a statement, Bela Bajaria, head of global TV for Netflix, said, “Audiences can’t take their eyes off Monster and The Watcher. The creative team of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan on Monster along with Eric Newman on The Watcher are masterful storytellers who captivated audiences all over the world. The back-to-back force of these two series is due to Ryan’s distinct original voice which created cultural sensations and we are thrilled to continue telling stories in the Monster and Watcher universes.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Rebel Wilson welcomes 1st child, Royce Lillian, via surrogate: “She’s a beautiful miracle!”
Next article
Lin-Manuel Miranda joining Disney+’s ‘Percy Jackson’ series
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE