Monday, November 7, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainment"Way too much fun": Chris Evans and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson tease...
NewsEntertainment

“Way too much fun”: Chris Evans and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson tease holiday movie ‘Red One’

staff
By staff
0
6
Credit: Hiram Garcia

On social media Monday, Chris Evans and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson teased the start of production on their upcoming Amazon Studios holiday movie Red One.

“Callum Drift and Jack O’Malley, Evans said of Rock and his respective characters. “We’re already having WAY too much fun on this one,” the Marvel movie veteran said, adding in parentheses, “I can’t believe I’m finally doing a Christmas movie!”

Johnson is decked out in a red-and-black leather, superhero-like get up, and Evans is dressed more casually as they pose in what looks like a museum gift shop.

For his part, The Rock posted the same photo, explaining, “Chris and I have been waiting to make a Christmas movie our entire careers and now finally, the trouble begins…Our director, Jake Kasdan has been in inspired form to deliver a very special, one of a kind CHRISTMAS franchise for you and your families around the world to enjoy,” adding Kasdan directed him in both the Jumanji reboot and its hit sequel. “Let’s get to work,” Johnson concluded.

The plot of the film is still under wraps, but was born from an idea from Hiram Garcia, one of Johnson’s partners at his Seven Bucks production company.

Red One will also star Lucy Liu, Kiernan Shipka and Nick Kroll, with JK Simmons and Bonnie Hunt just added, respectively, as Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
How climate change, rising sea levels are transforming coastlines around the world
Next article
“It’s not ‘Elf’.”: Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds curb expectations about their Christmas movie, ‘Spirited’
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE