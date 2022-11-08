2022 midterm election results live updates: DeSantis projected to win again in Florida

Bloomberg Creative/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The 2022 midterm elections are shaping up to be some of the most consequential in the nation’s history, with control of Congress at stake.

All 435 seats in the House and 35 of 100 seats in the Senate are on the ballot, as well as several influential gubernatorial elections in battleground states like Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Democrats are defending their narrow majorities in both chambers. Republican control of either the House or Senate would be enough to curtail most of President Joe Biden’s agenda, and would likely result in investigations against his administration and even his family.

Key updates:

-These three races will determine balance of power in the Senate: Klein

-DeSantis, Rubio projected to win again in Florida

-Potential ‘firsts’ this Election Day

-Two poll workers fired due to ‘threatening’ social posts

-Maricopa County sees issues with tabulators

Here is how the news is developing. All times Eastern.

Nov 08, 8:28 PM EST

Lee projected to keep Tennessee governor seat

ABC News can project that Republican Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee will win against Democratic challenger Jason Martin.

Nov 08, 8:28 PM EST

These three races will determine balance of power in the Senate: Klein

Senate races in Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania will determine which party controls the chamber next year, according to ABC News Political Director Rick Klein.

Whoever wins the two of those three are probably going to win the whole Senate,” Klein said as the first race projections started to come in from across the country.

The best chance for Democrats to pick up a seat is in Pennsylvania, Klein said, where Democrat John Fetterman faces celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz.

“In Nevada, that’s probably going to be Republicans’ best chance,” Klein said. “They see Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto as the most vulnerable Democrat anywhere on the map.”

Nov 08, 8:18 PM EST

Beasley sees early lead in North Carolina Senate race

Considered the sleeper Senate race of the election cycle, Democratic candidate Cheri Beasley in North Carolina leads Republican candidate Ted Budd 58%-41%, with 36% of the expected vote reporting as of 7:45 p.m. ET.

In the heavily blue areas of the state, Mecklenburg County, which encompasses Charlotte, Beasley leads Budd 69.3%-29.1% with 50% of the expected vote reporting. For Wake County, which encompasses Raleigh, Beasley leads 68.2-30% with 54% of the expected vote reporting.

ABC News’ Hannah Demissie

Nov 08, 8:13 PM EST

Chris Sununu projected to win reelection in New Hampshire

ABC News can project that Republican Gov. Chris Sununu will win reelection in New Hampshire, defeating his Democratic challenger Tom Sherman.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.