2022 midterm election results live updates: First race projections

Bloomberg Creative/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The 2022 midterm elections are shaping up to be some of the most consequential in the nation’s history, with control of Congress at stake.

All 435 seats in the House and 35 of 100 seats in the Senate are on the ballot, as well as several influential gubernatorial elections in battleground states like Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Democrats are defending their narrow majorities in both chambers. Republican control of either the House or Senate would be enough to curtail most of President Joe Biden’s agenda, and would likely result in investigations against his administration and even his family.

Key updates:

-Potential ‘firsts’ this Election Day

-Two poll workers fired due to ‘threatening’ social posts

-Maricopa County sees issues with tabulators

-DOJ monitors will stay outside of polling places in Florida

Here is how the news is developing. All times Eastern.

Nov 08, 7:04 PM EST

Polls start to close in some states

Polls have now closed in Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, South Carolina, Vermont and Virginia.

Nov 08, 7:00 PM EST

Senate races: Young projected to win in Indiana, Scott in South Carolina

ABC News can project that Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., and Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., have held on to their Senate seats.

Their Democratic challengers are Thomas McDermott Jr. and state Rep. Krystle Matthews, respectively.

Nov 08, 6:41 PM EST

Harris talks up Dem candidates in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania

Vice President Kamala Harris spent part of her day on radio shows expressing support for Democratic candidates in key races in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

In a brief appearance on The Earl Ingram Show Tuesday morning, Harris pushed Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ reelection bid.

“He has cut taxes for working families. He’s lowered costs for small businesses in Wisconsin in Milwaukee, and he must be reelected because he really does stand for our democracy and for freedom and equality,” she said.

Harris also said electing Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes to the Senate would play a crucial role in the president’s ability to sign the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act into law.

“It would be so important to put back teeth in the Voting Rights Act that folks marched and died for, and these are the things that are at stake,” she said.

In another radio interview later in the day on Philadelphia’s Evening WURDs, Harris urged voters in Pennsylvania to vote for Lt. Gov. John Fetterman for Senate, particularly as the Senate attempts to pass an assault weapons ban.

“Democrats understand the need to extend and to renew the assault weapons ban, and we need John Fetterman in the United States Senate to have the votes toward doing that,” she said.

Harris also called on voters to elect state Attorney General Josh Shapiro as the governor of Pennsylvania “because people have a right to live in safe communities” and not be threatened by gun violence, she said.

ABC News’ Armando Tonatiuh Torres-García

Nov 08, 5:43 PM EST

What preliminary exit poll results show so far

What’s the single most important issue among voters? Who do they trust to handle inflation? For ABC News’ analysis of preliminary exit poll results, head here throughout the night.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.