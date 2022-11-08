Tuesday, November 8, 2022
NewsLocal

Election Day is here

staff
Millions of Americans are headed to the polls today for the most consequential midterms in decades. ABC News’ Congressional Correspondent Rachel Scott has more from New York

There is a risk of excessive rainfall Thursday through Friday night as Tropical Cyclone Nicole tracks out of Florida. Flooding is possible on small streams and creeks and on tributaries of main stem rivers, depending on the amount of rain that falls. A large high pressure system covering much of the eastern United States will provide dry weather to the region today and Wednesday. Thursday through Saturday Tropical Cyclone Nicole will track from Florida to the Mid Atlantic coast, bringing widespread rain to the area Thursday night through Friday night. Colder air and dry weather are expected behind this system for Saturday and Sunday.

A teenager faces murder charges as an adult, in the shooting deaths of two other teens whose bodies were found along a trail in North Carolina. No word on a motive. ABC’s Chuck Sivertsen:

Brown
Scales
Gunn

Eden police have determined a car crash on Saturday that cost a passenger his life was the result of street racing involving three drivers. Those men, AIsiah Brown, 21, Markalan Scales, 19, and Raequon Gunn, 27, were arrested under $10,000 unsecured bonds. 

In high school football: This Friday at 7 p.m. the first round of the post season begins.  #7 Dan River is at #2 Martinsville, #7 Staunton River is at #2 Magna Vista and #5 Cave Spring is at #4 Bassett. The winner of the Martinsville/Dan River games will play the winner of #3 Glenvar/#6 Floyd County, the Magna Vista/Staunton River winner will play the winner of the #3 Christiansburg vs. #6 Abingdon winner, and the Bassett/Cave Spring winner will face the winner of #1 Lord Botetourt and #8 Hidden Valley. 

In college basketball: UVA is 1-0 with a win over North Carolina Central 63-61. The #18 Cavs play at home against Monmouth on Friday at 9 p.m. UNC is 1-0 with a 69-56 win over UNC Wilmington. The #1 Tar Heels play Charleston on Friday at 7 p.m. Virginia Tech is 1-0 with a 95-57 win over Delaware State. The Hokies play Lehigh on Thursday at 6 p.m. 

In college football: On Saturday, Pittsburgh plays at UVA and Virginia Tech is at Duke at noon and UNC is at Wake Forest at 7:30 p.m.

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954.

