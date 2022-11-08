Tuesday, November 8, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainment"I'm always thanking you for something!": Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson thanks fans...
NewsEntertainment

“I’m always thanking you for something!”: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson thanks fans for “‘Black Adam’ love”

staff
By staff
0
8
ABC/Paula Lobo

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson started his “beautiful Tuesday morning” off with a walk in Georgia and a heartfelt “thank you” to his fans.

“It seems I’m always thanking you guys for something,” the superstar laughed. “But it’s appropriate because I have a lot of s*** to be grateful for,” he said, noting fans made Black Adam the number-one movie in the world for three straight weeks, a feat that only three movies have done this year. “Man, that is hard to do…for one weekend — let alone three weekends.”

“Here’s the truth: A year ago, no one knew who Black Adam was…Now, today, you have made Black Adam a household name around the world. Noone knew what the Justice Society was a year ago,” Rock went on, mentioning the comics precursor to the Justice League seen in the hit.

The self-described “lucky son of a b****” teased some more “big announcements” in the near future: “passion projects” on both the big and small screens. “I only wanna do things that I’m so deeply passionate about…I run towards it,” he said.

“Thank you for the Black Adam love,” Rock concluded, smiling.

To date, Black Adam, which also stars Pierce Brosnan, Aldis Hodge, and Noah Centineo, has earned more than $300 million worldwide.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Lindsay Lohan talks return to acting, finding love with husband, Bader Shammas
Next article
‘Stranger Things’ vet Shawn Levy confirms he’s in talks to direct a ‘Star Wars’ movie following ‘Deadpool 3’
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE