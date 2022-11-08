Powerball numbers drawn for record $2.04 billion jackpot after delay

LPETTET/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — An estimated $2.04 billion is up for grabs in Powerball’s latest jackpot as a delayed drawing occurred Tuesday morning.

The winning numbers are 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 and Powerball of 10.

The drawing was delayed about 10 hours as Powerball announced Monday night that the scheduled drawing “has been delayed due to a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols.”

“Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur,” Powerball said in a statement. “When the required security protocols are complete, the drawing will be performed under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors.”

The winning numbers were drawn at about 9 a.m. Eastern Time Tuesday on the Powerball YouTube channel and posted to its website.

The drawing commenced after Powerball managed to resolve issued with one of its 48 lotteries.

Lottery officials had asked players for patience and to hold onto their tickets “as the required security procedures are completed by the one outstanding lottery.”

Monday’s $1.9 billion jackpot jumped to $2.04 billion Tuesday morning and is the world’s largest lottery prize ever offered, according to a press release from Powerball. The cash value is $929.1 million.

The jackpot grows based on game sales and interest. But the odds of winning the big prize stays the same — 1 in 292.2 million, Powerball said.

Monday’s Powerball drawing marked the 41st since the jackpot was last won on Aug. 3, tying the game record for the number of consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner, according to Powerball.

Despite there being no jackpot winner, more than 10.9 million tickets won cash prizes totaling $102.2 million in the latest drawing on Saturday night. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9, Powerball said.

Jackpot winners can either take the money as an immediate cash lump sum or in 30 annual payments over 29 years. Both advertised prize options do not include federal and jurisdictional taxes, according to Powerball.

Tickets cost $2 and are sold in 45 U.S. states as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. More than half of all proceeds remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was purchased, Powerball said.

Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. The drawings are also livestreamed online at Powerball.com.

