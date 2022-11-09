Wednesday, November 9, 2022
'Black Panther' sequel presales already top $45 million

Marvel Studios

The original Black Panther broke presale records and its forthcoming sequel, Wakanda Forever, has already made a mint.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the sequel, which debuts Friday, has already scooped up $45 million in presales alone. Those numbers could balloon to the $60 million range — which would outpace the $55 million the first Black Panther made in presales back in 2018.

The trade posits that the movie could be on track for a $325 million opening worldwide, if the numbers hold.

According to a 2021 survey of 6,000 moviegoers conducted by online ticket retailer Fandango, Wakanda Forever ranked as 2022’s most anticipated film.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

