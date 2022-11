Community Calendar

Thursday, Nov. 9

Patrick County School Board meets at 5:30 p.m. downstairs in the school board office.

Friday, Nov. 10

Veterans Day service, 11 a.m. at the HJDB Event Center.

Community Covid updated booster clinic, 4-6 p.m.

Music night at Spencer-Penn, 6 p.m.

TheatreWorks Community Players Piano Bar, 7 p.m. at the Black Box Theatre.

Region 2C first round football playoffs at Martinsville, TBD and Regional 3D first round football playoffs at Magna and Bassett, TBD.

Saturday, Nov. 11

Martinsville Uptown Farmer Market from 7 a.m. until noon.

Holiday arts and crafts show from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Reynolds Homestead.

Patrick County Music Association, 6 p.m. at the Rotary Building in Stuart, $5.

Monday, Nov. 14

Martinsville School Board meets at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers.

Tuesday, Nov. 15

Horsepasture District Community meeting 6-7 p.m. with Horsepasture District Supervisor Debra Buchanan and County Administrator Dale Wagoner, Sheriff Lane Perry and VDOT Resident Engineer Lisa Hughes at the Horsepasture Ruritan Building.

Thursday, Nov. 17

A Beautifully Broken Virginia, 6:30 p.m. Piedmont Arts. Come experience a unique photographic journey through the beautifully decaying rural places within our state with which so many Virginians have become fascinated.

Saturday, Nov. 19

The Wild Ponies with Doug and Telisha Williams will perform at the Black Box Theatre on Franklin Street at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets are $15.

Saturday, Dec. 3

Oktoberfest from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. uptown Martinsville.

Sunday, Dec. 4

Roanoke Symphony Holiday Pops Spectacular, 3:00 p.m. Martinsville High School Auditorium. Tickets are $20 for general admission, $25 for reserved seating, and $5 for students.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.

Friday, Jan. 27

Exhibit Opening Reception, 5:30 p.m. Piedmont Arts. Join Piedmont Arts for an opening reception in honor of the museum’s new exhibits, The World Beside the Rails and Works by Rocky Wall. Free and open to the public.