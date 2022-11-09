(Obituaries air on WHEE at approximately 9:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. Monday through Friday and on Sunday at 8:25 a.m.)
Obituary briefs
Judy Walker Wimmer, 76, died Monday. The visitation will be Thursday from 12-1 p.m. at Bassett Funeral Service with the funeral following at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Franklin Memorial Park in Rocky Mount.
De’onte Darnell Penn, 1 day old, of Martinsville, passed away Monday, November 7, 2022, at UNC Rockingham Health Care. He was born November 6, 2022. De’onte is survived by his parents, Dontae Pen...
Vincent Arnold Riggs, 64, of Axton, passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at his residence. He was born July 28, 1958 in Stuart, Virginia, to Virginia Purdy Riggs and the late David O’neil Riggs. I...
Robert Alexander Grey, Sr., 70, of Fieldale, passed away Monday, November 7, 2022, at Moses Cone Hospital. He was born November 27, 1951 in Martinsville, to the late John Grey and Metore Hall Grey. In...
On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Velma Vernisha Carter, 70, of Preston Rd., Martinsville transitioned to be with her Lord and Savior at SOVAH-Health Martinsville. Born in Virginia, on December 15, 1951, ...
Lillie C. Akridge, age 91, of Bassett, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. A visitation at Collins Funeral Home for Lillie will be held Sunday, November 13, 2022 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 P...
Phyllis Albert Duncan, 88, of Bassett, died on November 7, 2022 at Sovah Health- Martinsville. Born December 16, 1933, in McCoy, Va., she was the daughter of the late Emmett and Chloe Shepherd Albert...
Shirlene C. McCallister 83, of Bassett, passed away on November 3, 2022, at Sovah of Martinsville. She was born in Patrick County, Va on December 24, 1938, and was the daughter of the late Ottis Cass...
Barbara Rose Scearce Meeks, 89, of Ridgeway, VA passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at UNC Health Rockingham. She was born on October 14, 1933, in Danville, VA to the late Claude Allen Scearce an...
Alan Rush Largen, Sr., 59, of Collinsville, VA passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at his residence. He was born on December 8, 1962, in Martinsville, VA to the late Floyd Rush Largen and Waco ...
Thurman Ruth Preston, 75, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Blue Ridge Therapy Connection in Stuart. He was born October 21, 1947 in Henry County to Claudia Mae Hair...
David Wayne Hilton, 64, of Martinsville, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at his residence. He was born December 13, 1957, in Martinsville, to the late Wayne L. Hilton and Verice Wagoner Hilto...
Jerry Lamont Brown, 70, of Fieldale, Virginia, passed away Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Blue Ridge Therapy Connection in Stuart. He was born May 14, 1952, in Martinsville, to the late Melvin W. Brow...
Cathy Wagoner Watkins, 68, went to see her Lord and Savior on November 3, 2022, at Memorial Hospital in Martinsville, after a brief illness. Cathy was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church where she s...
William Carl Wingfield, 90, formerly of Collinsville, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, in Roanoke, Virginia. Carl was born on December 18, 1931, in Martinsville, Virginia, to the ...
Charles Warren Via (C.W.), 82, of Bassett, passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Sovah-Health Martinsville. He was born on January 1, 1940, in Fieldale to the late Charles James Via and Dessi...
Glen Michael Watkins, 71, of Patrick Springs, VA passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022. He was born April 29, 1951 in Stoneville, NC to the late Clyde Benjamin Watkins and Annie Mae Purdy Watkins. He...
On Sunday, October 30, 2022, Leon "Stoney Burk" Hairston, 84, of Clarke Rd., Martinsville transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life at Lewis Gale Medical Center, Salem, VA. He was born in Vi...
Rodney L. Pritchett, 61, of Ridgeway, VA passed away Friday, October 28, 2022, at his home. He was born July 12, 1961, in Winston Salem, NC to James Vernon Pritchett and the late Virginia Brackin Prit...
Gloria D. Carter “Ganny”, 81, of Crestwood Ct, Martinsville, VA departed from this life on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Sovah Health Martinsville. She was born March 18, 1941, to the late Peter ...
Hazel Ann Handy, 86, of Bassett, Va., passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at her home. Born on August 31, 1936, in Henry County, Va., she was the daughter of the late Raymond Spencer and Belle ...
Claude Cobler, 94, of Bassett, Virginia died on Saturday, October 29, 2022. He was born in Martinsville, Virginia on April 9, 1928, to Jack and Bessie Cobler. Claude was preceded in death by his par...
Charlotte “Carly” Isabella Tedder, 27, of Martinsville, passed away Friday, October 21, 2022 at her home. She was born April 30, 1995, in Rocky Mount, Virginia, to Roy Robinette and Mary Coe Manio...
Peggy Sue Adkins, 87, of Bassett Virginia, passed away on Friday October 28,2022 at Mulberry Creek Assisted Living, in Martinsville, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elva and Jennin...
David Joel Keith, 73, of Ridgeway, Virginia passed away Friday, October 28, 2022 at his home. He was born May 13, 1949 in Martinsville, Virginia to the late Virgle L. Keith and Avis B. Keith. David i...