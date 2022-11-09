Wednesday, November 9, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainmentRebel Wilson reveals meaning behind her daughter Royce's name
NewsEntertainment

Rebel Wilson reveals meaning behind her daughter Royce’s name

staff
By staff
0
3
ABC/Randy Holmes

Rebel Wilson is opening up about the heartwarming meaning behind her daughter’s name.

In a new interview with People, the Pitch Perfect actress, who announced Monday that she welcomed a baby girl, Royce Lillian Elizabeth Wilson, via surrogate, shared the origins of her baby’s moniker.

“I wanted an original name starting with the letter R and so eventually landed on that one,” she shared.

As for Royce’s middle names, those come from other members of the Wilson clan.

“Lillian and Elizabeth are both family names carried by women in my family who I admire,” Rebel said. “Elizabeth, which is also my middle name, after the late Queen.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Tuesday’s midterms: Key takeaways and race results so far
Next article
’80s pop star Taylor Dayne shares battle with colon cancer: ‘Be your own warrior’
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE