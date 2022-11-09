Sean Penn lends Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy an Oscar

Zelenskyy and Penn in a previous meeting – Ukranian Presidential Press Service

In a move that some critics groused as “Hollywood at its most tone-deaf,” Sean Penn has apparently lent one of his two Oscars to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to a video posted to Instagram by Zelenskyy’s office, the head of state seemed not to know what to make of the gesture, but eventually accepted it, with the T-shirt-wearing Mystic River and Milk Academy Award winner explaining the trophy could be something of a good luck charm in his fight against Russia.

“This is for you,” Penn said after retrieving the celebrity idol from a storage case in his backpack. “It’s just a symbolic silly thing, but if I know this is here with you then I’ll feel better and stronger for the fights,” Penn said in a video shared by Zelenskyy’s office. “When you win, bring it back to Malibu.”

