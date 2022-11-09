Local scoreboard

High school football

The first round of playoffs will be played on Thursday instead of Friday because of the anticipated weather from Tropical system Nicole. #7 Dan River is at #2 Martinsville, #7 Staunton River is at #2 Magna Vista and #5 Cave Spring is at #4 Bassett and games start at 7 p.m.

The winner of the Martinsville/Dan River games will play the winner of #3 Glenvar/#6 Floyd County, the Magna Vista/Staunton River winner will play the winner of the #3 Christiansburg vs. #6 Abingdon winner, and the Bassett/Cave Spring winner will face the winner of #1 Lord Botetourt and #8 Hidden Valley.

College basketball

UVA is 1-0 with a win over North Carolina Central 63-61. The #18 Cavs play at home against Monmouth on Friday at 9 p.m. UNC is 1-0 with a 69-56 win over UNC Wilmington. The #1 Tar Heels play Charleston on Friday at 7 p.m. Virginia Tech is 1-0 with a 95-57 win over Delaware State. The Hokies play Lehigh on Thursday at 6 p.m.

College football

On Saturday, Pittsburgh plays at UVA and Virginia Tech is at Duke at noon and UNC is at Wake Forest at 7:30 p.m.