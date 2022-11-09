Wednesday, November 9, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainmentViola Davis to play the president in Amazon's action pic 'G20'
NewsEntertainment

Viola Davis to play the president in Amazon’s action pic ‘G20’

staff
By staff
0
1
Good Morning America

Viola Davis is going from The First Lady to the president of the United States.

The actress who was seen as Michelle Obama on Showtime’s The First Lady earlier this year will be playing President Taylor Sutton in an upcoming Amazon original action movie she’s producing called G20. Sutton is a military vet who goes all John McClane in Die Hard when terrorists take over the G20 summit.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, she “must bring all her statecraft and military experience to bear to defend her family, her fellow leaders, and, of course, the world.”

In the announcement, Amazon Studios’ movie head Julie Rapaport called Oscar winner Davis, currently in theaters in the hits The Woman King and Black Adam, a “one-of-a-kind talent both in front of and behind the camera.” “[W]e can’t wait to watch her bring the dynamic character that is President Sutton to life,” she added.

Viola and her husband and producing partner, Julius Tennon, will shepherd the movie under their JuVee Productions banner.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
2022 midterm election results live updates: Trump fuming as results came in, sources said
Next article
Tropical Storm Nicole live updates: Forecast to make landfall in Florida tonight
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE