Chris Evans reportedly in a “serious” relationship with ‘Warrior Nun’ star Alba Baptista

If you’re hoping to date People‘s Sexiest Man Alive following the cover-page crowning of Chris Evans, you may be too late. Entertainment Tonight is reporting the big screen’s Captain America is getting “serious” with model and Warrior Nun‘s Alba Baptista.

A source says the 41-year-old star and the 25-year-old Portuguese actress “are very in love and their relationship is serious.” The source added, “Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore Alba.”

Incidentally, Evans’ People spread had him opining on his romantic life, explaining of marriage and fatherhood in the future, “That’s absolutely something I want.”

In July, he told Shondaland‘s Mariel Turner he’s “laser-focused on finding a partner … really trying to find someone that you really can pour all of yourself into. Maybe it’s about trying to find someone that you’re looking to spend your life with.”

