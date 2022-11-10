Martinsville is bullseye for Nicole

Wind, rain and sand… on Florida’s east coast.. as Hurricane Nicole approaches. ABC’s Rob Marciano is in Jensen Beach, Florida.

The Weather Channel

The latest discussion for us from the National Weather Service is that rain will spread into the area this evening in advance of Tropical Storm Nicole which will track through the southeast United States today and the Mid Atlantic region Friday. A strong cold

front will cross the area on Saturday, ending the precipitation, but bringing in more wind and much colder air. Dry weather and below normal temperatures are expected Sunday and Monday under high pressure.

A large high pressure system covering much of the eastern United States will provide dry weather to the region one more day. Rain in advance of the tropical system Nicole will reach the area by late Thursday and continue into Friday night. As the system weakens and moves northeast a cold front will cross the area on Saturday. Colder air and dry weather are expected behind this system for next week.

In high school football: In high school football: The first round of playoffs will be played today instead of Friday because of the anticipated weather from Tropical system Nicole. #7 Dan River is at #2 Martinsville, #7 Staunton River is at #2 Magna Vista and #5 Cave Spring is at #4 Bassett and games start at 7 p.m.

StarNews/Martinsville Bulletin

The face of Martinsville City Council will change in January. On Tuesday, Vice Mayor Jennifer Bowles and Council Member Danny Turner, with a combined 16 years on Council, were ousted by newcomers Aaron Rawls and LC Jones. Bowles and Turner supported the City reverting to a Town and Rawls and Jones indicated they, along with Council Member Tammy Pearson, would lead a majority of a new City Council in withdrawing from the request. Rawls got 27.8% of the votes, Jone with 27.7%, 26.4% and Turner with 17.7%.

Roanoke Times

Although Democrat candidate Taysha DeVaughan claimed Martinsville, Republican incumbent Morgan Griffith dominated Henry County as well as the 9th District, winning with 73% of the vote.

In college basketball: UVA is 1-0 with a win over North Carolina Central 63-61. The #18 Cavs play at home against Monmouth on Friday at 9 p.m. UNC is 1-0 with a 69-56 win over UNC Wilmington. The #1 Tar Heels play Charleston on Friday at 7 p.m. Virginia Tech is 1-0 with a 95-57 win over Delaware State. The Hokies play Lehigh on Thursday at 6 p.m.

In college football: On Saturday, Pittsburgh plays at UVA and Virginia Tech is at Duke at noon and UNC is at Wake Forest at 7:30 p.m.