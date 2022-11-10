Thursday, November 10, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainmentNetflix drops teaser to prequel series 'The Witcher: Blood Origin'
NewsEntertainment

Netflix drops teaser to prequel series ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’

staff
By staff
0
5
Netflix

Netflix is giving The Witcher fans a peek at their Christmas present: A teaser to the four-part prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin, which debuts on December 25.

Everything Everywhere All At Once star Michelle Yeoh takes center stage in the trailer, which opens with the martial artist showcasing some of her sword-handling skills as seen in Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.

Netflix teases, “Set in an elven world 1200 years before the time of Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri, The Witcher: Blood Origin will tell a tale lost to history: the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that led to the pivotal Conjunction of the Spheres, when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.”

Set to a spooky medieval song, the lyrics of which speak of love and a coming war, the snippet teases all the magic, bloodshed and epic vistas The Witcher fans have come to expect.

Blood Origin also stars Queen & Slim‘s Jodie Turner-Smith, The Rings of Power‘s Lenny Henry and Shaun of the Dead‘s Dylan Moran.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
‘Black Panther’ star Letitia Wright is “still processing” on-set accident: “It was really traumatic”
Next article
Chris Evans reportedly in a “serious” relationship with ‘Warrior Nun’ star Alba Baptista
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE