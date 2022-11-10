Scoreboard roundup — 11/9/22

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Wednesday’s sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Orlando 94, Dallas 87
Portland 105, Charlotte 95
Denver 122, Indiana 119
Utah 125, Atlanta 119
Brooklyn 112, New York 85
Boston 128, Detroit 112
Toronto 116, Houston 109
Phoenix 129, Minnesota 117
Final New Orleans 115 Chicago 111
Memphis 124, San Antonio 122 (OT)
Milwaukee 136, Oklahoma City 132 (2OT)
Sacramento 127, Cleveland 120
LA Clippers 114, LA Lakers 101
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Florida 3, Carolina 0
Pittsburgh 4, Washington 1
Montreal 5, Vancouver 2
Minnesota 4, Anaheim 1
