Thursday, November 10, 2022
HomeSportsScoreboard roundup -- 11/9/22
Sports

Scoreboard roundup — 11/9/22

staff
By staff
0
3
iStock

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Wednesday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Orlando 94, Dallas 87
Portland 105, Charlotte 95
Denver 122, Indiana 119
Utah 125, Atlanta 119
Brooklyn 112, New York 85
Boston 128, Detroit 112
Toronto 116, Houston 109
Phoenix 129, Minnesota 117
Final New Orleans 115 Chicago 111
Memphis 124, San Antonio 122 (OT)
Milwaukee 136, Oklahoma City 132 (2OT)
Sacramento 127, Cleveland 120
LA Clippers 114, LA Lakers 101

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Florida 3, Carolina 0
Pittsburgh 4, Washington 1
Montreal 5, Vancouver 2
Minnesota 4, Anaheim 1

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Martinsville is bullseye for Nicole
Next article
Abby De La Rosa confirms Nick Cannon fathered her third child, his 12th
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE