Cloudy and 64 today, rains arrive tonight

National Weather Service

Forecast Discussion:

For us, there is a risk of excessive rainfall tonight with flooding possible on small streams and creeks and on tributaries of main stem rivers. In addition to excessive rainfall, the risk turns to severe thunderstorms and isolated tornadoes and damaging wind on Friday and into Friday evening.

The latest discussion for us from the National Weather Service is that rain will spread into the area this evening in advance of Tropical Storm Nicole which will track through the southeast United States today and the Mid Atlantic region Friday. A strong cold front will cross the area on Saturday, ending the precipitation, but bringing in more wind and much colder air. Dry weather and below normal temperatures are expected Sunday and Monday under high pressure.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast: