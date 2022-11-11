Friday, November 11, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainment'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' already earned nearly $60 million
NewsEntertainment

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ already earned nearly $60 million

staff
By staff
0
3
Marvel Studios

While the anticipated sequel only officially opened Friday, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has already made nearly $60 million worldwide.

Ryan Coogler‘s Marvel Studios film opened on Wednesday and Thursday in a handful of overseas markets; foreign ticket sales, plus $31 million from Thursday sneak peeks Stateside, have pushed the movie’s take to $59.9 million as the movie heads into its debut weekend, Deadline reports.

The original Black Panther debuted to $192 million back in 2018 — the fifth-highest-grossing opening ever.

It remains to be seen if Wakanda Forever can top this year’s biggest debut, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which earned $182 million when it opened in May.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Michigan children’s hospital says it’s 100% full due to RSV surge
Next article
Obituaries
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Rain will end around midnight

Rain will end around midnight tonight

Community Calendar

Local scoreboard

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

Rain will end around midnight

Rain will end around midnight tonight

Community Calendar

POPULAR POSTS

Rain will end around midnight

Rain will end around midnight tonight

Community Calendar

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE