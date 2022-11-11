‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ already earned nearly $60 million

Marvel Studios

While the anticipated sequel only officially opened Friday, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has already made nearly $60 million worldwide.

Ryan Coogler‘s Marvel Studios film opened on Wednesday and Thursday in a handful of overseas markets; foreign ticket sales, plus $31 million from Thursday sneak peeks Stateside, have pushed the movie’s take to $59.9 million as the movie heads into its debut weekend, Deadline reports.

The original Black Panther debuted to $192 million back in 2018 — the fifth-highest-grossing opening ever.

It remains to be seen if Wakanda Forever can top this year’s biggest debut, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which earned $182 million when it opened in May.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

