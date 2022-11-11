Friday, November 11, 2022
“Last day”: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ teases Ellen Pompeo’s exit on February 23

ABC/Mike Rosenthal

ABC has released a tease of star and executive producer Ellen Pompeo‘s final episode as a series regular on Grey’s Anatomy. It will air when the long-running drama returns February 23.

“Last day,” her Dr. Meredith Grey says in the clip, which also shows her Grey Sloan colleagues toasting her.

“Meredith leaves Seattle to begin again,” a legend in the spot reads.

Thursday night’s episode saw Meredith emailing her letter of resignation; viewers previously learned she is bound for a new opportunity in Boston.

Pompeo had agreed to appear in eight episodes this 19th season; Deadline notes the February 23 episode will be the seventh, and she’s expected to return for the finale. She also may appear in future episodes, the trade explains, as well as contribute to the show’s voice-overs.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Kevin Conroy, iconic voice of Batman, dead at 66
