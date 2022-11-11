Nicole heads up East Coast after 4 deaths in Florida

ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Nicole made landfall along Florida’s east coast as a Category 1 hurricane early Thursday before weakening to a tropical depression later that night.

It was the second-latest hurricane landfall in a calendar year on record in the United States.

Nicole formed as a subtropical storm in the southwestern Atlantic Ocean on Monday, becoming the 14th named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, which ends later this month.

Latest headlines:

Here’s how the news developed. All times Eastern.

Nov 11, 3:31 PM EST

Artemis rocket suffered minor damage

NASA’s new moon rocket Artemis suffered minor damage when Nicole’s powerful winds blew through Cape Canaveral, Florida, Wednesday night, according to Jim Free, associate administrator for Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate at NASA.

Free said the damage can be repaired easily.

NASA is targeting Nov. 16 at 1:04am ET for the launch. The uncrewed mission to the moon will last 25 days, with a planned splashdown in the Pacific Ocean.

ABC News’ Gina Sunseri

Nov 11, 3:20 PM EST

Remnants of Nicole race up East Coast

The remnants of Nicole are racing up the East Coast, bringing rain to the central Appalachian Mountains, the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

Flash flooding is possible from the central Appalachians into western Pennsylvania and New York state.

A tornado watch remains in effect for parts of eastern Virginia and North Carolina until 6 p.m.

The heavy rain will persist in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast through the night. Winds will be gusty at times, especially along the coast.

The rain will mostly wrap up Friday night, lingering into early Saturday morning across New England.

ABC News’ Dan Peck

Nov 11, 6:45 AM EST

Nicole churns over Georgia with ‘heavy’ rain

Tropical Depression Nicole was churning over Georgia early Friday morning, wielding maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour with higher gusts, according to the National Weather Service.

The center of Nicole is forecast to move across central and northern Georgia on Friday morning and over the western Carolinas later in the day. Nicole is expected to become a post-tropical cyclone later Friday, then dissipate overnight as it merges with a frontal system over the eastern United States.

In a public advisory early Friday, the National Weather Service said that Nicole will continue to bring “heavy” rainfall to portions of the southeastern U.S. There are currently no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Nov 10, 11:28 PM EST

Here’s where Nicole is headed next

Areas of heavy rain and gusty winds will continue to impact parts of the Southeast overnight as the system begins its move up the East Coast.

A tornado threat continues for portions of Georgia, South Carolina and now southern North Carolina as of Thursday night.

A tornado watch is in effect until at least 1 a.m., including in Savannah, Georgia; Charleston, South Carolina, and Wilmington, North Carolina.

ABC News’ Dan Peck

