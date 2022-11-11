Friday, November 11, 2022
Rain will end around midnight

The risk of excessive rainfall continues through tonight. Flooding is possible on small streams and creeks and on tributaries of main stem rivers and a tornado watch is in effect until 3 p.m. Hurricane Nicole is now responsible for the deaths of at least four Floridians. ABC Senior Meteorologist Rob Marciano….tells us where Nicole….will head next:

For us, rain will continue in the area today as Tropical Depression Nicole tracks through the Mid Atlantic region. A strong cold front will cross the area on Saturday, ending the precipitation Saturday night, but bringing in more wind and much colder air. Dry weather and below normal temperatures are expected Sunday and Monday under high pressure.

Wall Street had its best session in two years after the latest Consumer Price Index report showed inflation is slowing down. Here’s ABC News Chief Business Correspondent Rebecca Jarvis … on prices:

Hospitals across the country…seeing spikes in bed occupancy rates as flu numbers ramp up. ABC’s Erielle Reshef tells us…children are being hit extra-hard by the flu this year:

In high school football: In the first round of the playoffs, Martinsville beat Dan River 42-39, Bassett beat Cave Spring 34-28 and Staunton River eliminated Magna Vista 35-21. Glenvar advanced to play Martinsville in the next round after its 49-14 win over Floyd County and Lord Botetourt will face Bassett after beating Hidden Valley 47-7.

In college basketball: Virginia Tech is 2-0 on the season after a 72-58 win over Lehigh Thursday night. The #18 Cavs play at home against Monmouth tonight at 9 p.m. The #1 Tar Heels play Charleston tonight at 7 p.m. Virginia Tech hosts William and Mary on Sunday at 6 p.m.

In college football: On Saturday, Pittsburgh plays at UVA and Virginia Tech is at Duke at noon and UNC is at Wake Forest at 7:30 p.m.

Rain will end around midnight tonight
