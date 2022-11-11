Friday, November 11, 2022
Local scoreboard

High school football

In high school football: In the first round of the playoffs, Martinsville beat Dan River 42-39, Bassett beat Cave Spring 34-28 and Staunton River eliminated Magna Vista 35-21. Glenvar advanced to play Martinsville in the next round after its 49-14 win over Floyd County and Lord Botetourt will face Bassett after beating Hidden Valley 47-7.

College basketball

In college basketball: Virginia Tech is 2-0 on the season after a 72-58 win over Lehigh Thursday night. The #18 Cavs play at home against Monmouth tonight at 9 p.m. The #1 Tar Heels play Charleston tonight at 7 p.m. Virginia Tech hosts William and Mary on Sunday at 6 p.m.

College football

On Saturday, Pittsburgh plays at UVA and Virginia Tech is at Duke at noon and UNC is at Wake Forest at 7:30 p.m.

