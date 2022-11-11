Student debt relief program no longer accepting applications after lawsuit blocks program

jayk7/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Department of Education is no longer accepting applications for the student debt relief program as a result of Thursday night’s ruling from a Texas judge.

“Student loan debt relief is blocked,” the website for student debt relief says. “Courts have issued orders blocking our student debt relief program. As a result, at this time, we are not accepting applications.”

“We are seeking to overturn those orders,” the website says.

This is the first time a lawsuit has led the Department of Education to shut down its application. The earlier pause on the program brought about by a different lawsuit only affected the payments going out to borrowers, but still allowed people to apply and applications to be reviewed.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.