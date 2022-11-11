Friday, November 11, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainmentWatermelon-smashing stand-up comic Gallagher dead at 76
NewsEntertainment

Watermelon-smashing stand-up comic Gallagher dead at 76

staff
By staff
0
1
Getty Images/Leo Gallagher Jr.

Gallagher, who was a stand-up mainstay in the ’80s, thanks to an act that would see him smashing watermelons and other items onstage, has died, ABC Audio has confirmed.

The comedian, who was born Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr., was 76 and passed away in Palm Springs after a “short health battle,” according to his publicist.

Gallagher’s An Uncensored Evening in 1980 was his first comedy special for Showtime, bringing his odd brand of humor and his “Sledge-o-matic” hammer to a nationwide audience.

In the ’90s, Gallagher allowed his brother, Ron Gallagher, to use his famous “Sledge-O-Matic” bit in his own stand-up act, but after Ron started performing as Gallagher Too or Gallagher Two, the original sued him in 2000 for trademark violations and barred Ron from performances in which he allegedly impersonated Leo.

Gallagher was recently portrayed by actor Paul F. Tompkins in Roku’s new Weird Al Yankovic biopic, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
The cast of ‘Yellowstone’ discusses flawed characters, layered storytelling in season 5
Next article
Kevin Conroy, iconic voice of Batman, dead at 66
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE