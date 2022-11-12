Obituaries

Saturday, November 12, 2022
Alvin Wesley “Wes” Whitlow

Alvin Wesley “Wes” Whitlow

08/11/1940 - 11/09/2022

Alvin Wesley “Wes” Whitlow, 82, passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was born August 11, 1940 in Henry County to the late Posey Whitlow and Nannie Ler...

Edgar Welbon “Bill” Martin

Edgar Welbon “Bill” Martin

02/09/1937 - 11/08/2022

Edgar Welbon “Bill” Martin, 85, of Ridgeway, Virginia, passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital. He was born February 9, 1937 in Stokes County, North Carolina, to the...

Theresa Davis Otto

Theresa Davis Otto

08/22/1950 - 11/08/2022

Theresa Davis Otto, 72, of Ridgeway, Virginia, passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. She was born August 22, 1950, in Michigan, to the late Charles Carrol Otto,...

De’onte Darnell Penn

De’onte Darnell Penn

11/06/2022 - 11/07/2022

De’onte Darnell Penn, 1 day old, of Martinsville, passed away Monday, November 7, 2022, at UNC Rockingham Health Care. He was born November 6, 2022. De’onte is survived by his parents, Dontae Pen...

Vincent Arnold Riggs

Vincent Arnold Riggs

07/28/1958 - 11/08/2022

Vincent Arnold Riggs, 64, of Axton, passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at his residence. He was born July 28, 1958 in Stuart, Virginia, to Virginia Purdy Riggs and the late David O’neil Riggs. I...

Robert Alexander Grey, Sr.

Robert Alexander Grey, Sr.

11/27/1951 - 11/07/2022

Robert Alexander Grey, Sr., 70, of Fieldale, passed away Monday, November 7, 2022, at Moses Cone Hospital. He was born November 27, 1951 in Martinsville, to the late John Grey and Metore Hall Grey. In...

Velma Vernisha Carter

Velma Vernisha Carter

12/15/1951 - 11/08/2022

On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Velma Vernisha Carter, 70, of Preston Rd., Martinsville transitioned to be with her Lord and Savior at SOVAH-Health Martinsville. Born in Virginia, on December 15, 1951, ...

Lillie C. Akridge

Lillie C. Akridge

06/22/1931 - 11/08/2022

Lillie C. Akridge, age 91, of Bassett, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. A visitation at Collins Funeral Home for Lillie will be held Sunday, November 13, 2022 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 P...

Phyllis Albert Duncan

Phyllis Albert Duncan

12/16/1933 - 11/07/2022

Phyllis Albert Duncan, 88, of Bassett, died on November 7, 2022 at Sovah Health- Martinsville. Born December 16, 1933, in McCoy, Va., she was the daughter of the late Emmett and Chloe Shepherd Albert...

Shirlene C. McCallister

Shirlene C. McCallister

12/24/1938 - 11/03/2022

Shirlene C. McCallister 83, of Bassett, passed away on November 3, 2022, at Sovah of Martinsville. She was born in Patrick County, Va on December 24, 1938, and was the daughter of the late Ottis Cass...

Barbara Rose Scearce Meeks

Barbara Rose Scearce Meeks

10/14/1933 - 11/06/2022

Barbara Rose Scearce Meeks, 89, of Ridgeway, VA passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at UNC Health Rockingham. She was born on October 14, 1933, in Danville, VA to the late Claude Allen Scearce an...

Alan Rush Largen, Sr.

Alan Rush Largen, Sr.

12/08/1962 - 11/05/2022

Alan Rush Largen, Sr., 59, of Collinsville, VA passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at his residence. He was born on December 8, 1962, in Martinsville, VA to the late Floyd Rush Largen and Waco ...

Thurman Ruth Preston

Thurman Ruth Preston

10/21/1947 - 11/03/2022

Thurman Ruth Preston, 75, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Blue Ridge Therapy Connection in Stuart. He was born October 21, 1947 in Henry County to Claudia Mae Hair...

David Wayne Hilton

David Wayne Hilton

12/13/1957 - 11/02/2022

David Wayne Hilton, 64, of Martinsville, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at his residence. He was born December 13, 1957, in Martinsville, to the late Wayne L. Hilton and Verice Wagoner Hilto...

Jerry Lamont Brown

Jerry Lamont Brown

05/14/1952 - 10/29/2022

Jerry Lamont Brown, 70, of Fieldale, Virginia, passed away Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Blue Ridge Therapy Connection in Stuart. He was born May 14, 1952, in Martinsville, to the late Melvin W. Brow...

Cathy Wagoner Watkins

Cathy Wagoner Watkins

05/26/1954 - 11/03/2022

Cathy Wagoner Watkins, 68, went to see her Lord and Savior on November 3, 2022, at Memorial Hospital in Martinsville, after a brief illness. Cathy was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church where she s...

William Carl Wingfield

William Carl Wingfield

12/18/1931 - 11/02/2022

William Carl Wingfield, 90, formerly of Collinsville, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, in Roanoke, Virginia. Carl was born on December 18, 1931, in Martinsville, Virginia, to the ...

Charles Warren (C.W.) Via

Charles Warren (C.W.) Via

01/01/1940 - 11/02/2022

Charles Warren Via (C.W.), 82, of Bassett, passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Sovah-Health Martinsville. He was born on January 1, 1940, in Fieldale to the late Charles James Via and Dessi...

Glen Michael Watkins

Glen Michael Watkins

04/29/1951 - 11/01/2022

Glen Michael Watkins, 71, of Patrick Springs, VA passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022. He was born April 29, 1951 in Stoneville, NC to the late Clyde Benjamin Watkins and Annie Mae Purdy Watkins. He...

Leon "Stoney Burk" Hairston

Leon "Stoney Burk" Hairston

02/01/1938 - 10/30/2022

On Sunday, October 30, 2022, Leon "Stoney Burk" Hairston, 84, of Clarke Rd., Martinsville transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life at Lewis Gale Medical Center, Salem, VA. He was born in Vi...

Deborah Carter Donavant

Deborah Carter Donavant

01/08/1953 - 10/29/2022

Deborah Carter Donavant

01/08/1953 - 10/29/2022

Rodney L. Pritchett

Rodney L. Pritchett

07/12/1961 - 10/28/2022

Rodney L. Pritchett, 61, of Ridgeway, VA passed away Friday, October 28, 2022, at his home. He was born July 12, 1961, in Winston Salem, NC to James Vernon Pritchett and the late Virginia Brackin Prit...

Gloria D. “Ganny” Carter

Gloria D. “Ganny” Carter

03/18/1941 - 10/27/2022

Gloria D. Carter “Ganny”, 81, of Crestwood Ct, Martinsville, VA departed from this life on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Sovah Health Martinsville. She was born March 18, 1941, to the late Peter ...

Hazel Ann Handy

Hazel Ann Handy

08/31/1936 - 10/30/2022

Hazel Ann Handy, 86, of Bassett, Va., passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at her home. Born on August 31, 1936, in Henry County, Va., she was the daughter of the late Raymond Spencer and Belle ...

Claude Cobler

Claude Cobler

04/09/1928 - 10/29/2022

Claude Cobler, 94, of Bassett, Virginia died on Saturday, October 29, 2022. He was born in Martinsville, Virginia on April 9, 1928, to Jack and Bessie Cobler. Claude was preceded in death by his par...

