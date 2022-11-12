Local scoreboard

High school football

In high school football: Martinsville advances to the second round of the playoffs and will face Glenvar on Friday and Bassett moves to the next round and will play Lord Botetourt also on Friday.

College basketball

In college basketball: UVA is 2-0 on the season after an 89-42 win over Monmouth last night. UNC is 2-0 after a 102-86 win last night over Charleston. Virginia Tech hosts William and Mary on Sunday at 6 p.m. Northern Iowa is at UVA at 8 p.m. on Monday and Gardner-Webb plays at UNC on Tuesday at 8 p.m.

College football

Today, Pittsburgh plays at UVA and Virginia Tech is at Duke at noon and UNC is at Wake Forest at 7:30 p.m.