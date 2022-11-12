Telepsychiatry comes to Henry County

A new model for behavioral and mental health services provides patients of Bassett Family Practice and Ridgeway Family Health with much-needed access, even though the providers are not physically in the room. Telepsychiatry comes to Martinsville-Henry County as the need for access to psychiatric care has dramatically increased, largely due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Martinsville-Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness received a two-year investment of $685,993 from The Harvest Foundation to grow its telepsychiatry program.

The Virginia Education Department is granting $12 million to upgrade security at hundreds of schools. Priority went to those in most need of it, and Henry County Schools made the list. $250,000 is going to Fieldale-Collinsville Middle, Laurel Park Middle, Magna Vista and Bassett High.

The Virginia Museum of Natural History is celebrating its new energy efficiency project. The museum partnered with the Virginia Department of Energy to install solar panels, upgraded insulation and electric vehicle charging stations. As part of the celebration, admission to the museum was free for everyone Friday. Veterans were also given two free passes each to visit the museum on a future date in support of Veterans’ Day.

Averett University and the Center for Community Engagement and Career Competitiveness are pleased to welcome over 55 companies to campus Tuesday, Nov. 15, from across the Dan River Region, Virginia and North Carolina. Students seeking jobs in the medical field, business fields, criminal justice, human services, information technology, hospitality, banking, aeronautics and more will have the opportunity to speak directly with business owners and representatives. Over 300 jobs and internships are up for grabs.

In high school football: Martinsville advances to the second round of the playoffs and will face Glenvar on Friday and Bassett moves to the next round and will play Lord Botetourt also on Friday.

In college basketball: UVA is 2-0 on the season after an 89-42 win over Monmouth last night. UNC is 2-0 after a 102-86 win last night over Charleston. Virginia Tech hosts William and Mary on Sunday at 6 p.m. Northern Iowa is at UVA at 8 p.m. on Monday and Gardner-Webb plays at UNC on Tuesday at 8 p.m.

In college football: Today, Pittsburgh plays at UVA and Virginia Tech is at Duke at noon and UNC is at Wake Forest at 7:30 p.m.

A strong cold front will cross the eastern United States today, bringing light precipitation to the Mid Atlantic region. High pressure builds in for Sunday and Monday with gusty wind and much colder air. Low pressure tracking through the southeast United States will spread precipitation into the area on Tuesday.