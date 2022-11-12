Two aircraft collide and crash during WWII airshow in Dallas

Catherine McQueen/Getty Images/STOCK

(DALLAS) — A collision occurred at a World War II airshow in Dallas on Saturday, authorities said.

The crash occurred at the event Wings Over Dallas at the Dallas Executive Airport, which was holding flying demonstrations of WWII fighter planes.

A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed around 1:20 p.m. local time, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. It is unclear how many people were on board the bomber and fighter aircraft, it said.

The airport said there was an “incident” during the show and that Dallas Fire and Rescue is responding.

Bystanders captured a cloud of black smoke following the crash. Debris from the planes could also be seen littering a nearby highway.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the collision.

The airshow, timed to coincide with Veteran’s Day, is organized by the Commemorative Air Force, an education association focused on American military aviation.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called the incident a “tragedy” while updating on Twitter that state agencies were assisting local officials in the response.

ABC News’ Amanda Maile contributed to this report.

