Istanbul explosion leaves at least 6 dead, 53 injured

(ISTANBUL) — At least six people are dead and 53 injured following a terrorist bomb attack in Istanbul on Sunday, according to Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

He did not say who was responsible for the attack.

“The United States strongly condemns the act of violence that took place today in Istanbul, Turkiye. Our thoughts are with those who were injured and our deepest condolences go to those who lost loved ones,” the White House said in a statement Sunday afternoon. “We stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our NATO Ally Turkiye in countering terrorism.”

The explosion occurred on the city’s busy Taksim Istiklal Street. Turkish security forces have sealed off the street, officials said.

“Our wounded are being treated,” said Governor Ali Yerlikaya in a Tweet about the incident. “We wish God’s mercy on those who lost their lives and a speedy recovery to the injured.”

ABC News’ Patrick Reevell contributed to this report.

