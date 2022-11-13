Local scoreboard

High school football

In high school football: Martinsville advances to the second round of the playoffs and will face Glenvar on Friday and Bassett moves to the next round and will play Lord Botetourt also on Friday.

College basketball

In college basketball: UVA is 2-0 on the season after an 89-42 win over Monmouth last night. UNC is 2-0 after a 102-86 win last night over Charleston. Virginia Tech hosts William and Mary tonight at 6 p.m. Northern Iowa is at UVA at 8 p.m. on Monday and Gardner-Webb plays at UNC on Tuesday at 8 p.m.

College football

Pittsburgh beat UVA 37-7, Duke downed Virginia Tech 24-7, UNC got by Wake Forest 36-34. On Saturday, Virginia Tech is at Liberty at noon, Coastal Carolina is at UVA at 3:30 p.m. and Georgia Tech is at UNC at 5:30 p.m.