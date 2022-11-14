Monday, November 14, 2022
Four Idaho college students found dead in apparent homicide, officials say

By staff
D-Keine/Getty Images

(MOSCOW, Idaho) — Four University of Idaho students who were found dead on Sunday were believed to be the victims of homicide, school officials said.

The students, who have not been identified, lived in Moscow, Idaho, near the university campus, officials said.

“The Moscow Police Department is investigating and the families of these students have been notified,” university officials said in a message posted to Twitter.

Police said they responded to King Road for a report of an unconscious person. When officers arrived, they “discovered four individuals who were deceased,” according to a press statement.

The university said it canceled all Monday classes.

ABC News’ Marilyn Heck contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

