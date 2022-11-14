Local scoreboard

High school football

In high school football: Martinsville advances to the second round of the playoffs and will face Glenvar on Friday and Bassett moves to the next round and will play Lord Botetourt also on Friday.

College basketball

In college basketball: Virginia Tech is 4-0 after a 94-77 win over William & Mary Sunday night. Northern Iowa is at UVA at 8 p.m. tonight, Gardner-Webb plays at UNC on Tuesday at 8 p.m and Virginia Tech hosts Old Dominion on Thursday at 2 p.m.

College football

Pittsburgh beat UVA 37-7, Duke downed Virginia Tech 24-7, UNC got by Wake Forest 36-34. On Saturday, Virginia Tech is at Liberty at noon, Coastal Carolina is at UVA at 3:30 p.m. and Georgia Tech is at UNC at 5:30 p.m.