Monday, November 14, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainmentStars pack Leonardo DiCaprio's titanic 48th birthday party
NewsEntertainment

Stars pack Leonardo DiCaprio’s titanic 48th birthday party

staff
By staff
0
6
Steve Granitz/WireImage

Believe it or not, Leonardo DiCaprio is pretty close to kissing his 40s goodbye, and the who’s who of Hollywood showed up in Beverly Hills Friday night to help him ring in the big 4-8.

Page Six reports the likes of Leo’s fellow Oscar winners Bradley Cooper, Rami Malek, Jamie Foxx, Casey Affleck and Adrien Brody were on the guest list, as were living legends like Mick Jagger and LeBron James. Longtime pal Tobey Maguire was also on hand, as well as Ashton Kutcher and Rebel Wilson, among others.

Despite the star power, don’t expect to see anything but paparazzi shots from outside the event: All cellphone cameras were reportedly taken away from Leo’s guests to keep the celebration private.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Three football players killed, two students hurt in mass shooting at University of Virginia, suspect apprehended
Next article
Sunny and 47 today
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE