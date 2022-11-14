Monday, November 14, 2022
'Yellowstone"s fifth season premiere lassos record ratings

Paramount Network

The Dutton clan really knows how to gather a herd. Yellowstone‘s double-shot fifth season premiere on Sunday lassoed some 12.1 million viewers when you count both live viewing across Paramount+, Paramount Network, TV Land, CMT and Pop, and those who streamed it the same day.

The numbers for the Kevin Costner-led show were up 52% in the 18-34 demographic from the previous season and up 22% among those 18-49, Paramount Network announced, touting Nielsen numbers.

The premiere of the show saw Costner’s John Dutton being sworn in as governor of Montana and featured a shocking death.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

