Tuesday, November 15, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainmentAnne Heche's estate sued by woman whose house was destroyed by fiery,...
NewsEntertainment

Anne Heche’s estate sued by woman whose house was destroyed by fiery, fatal crash

staff
By staff
0
5
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The woman whose Mar Vista, California home was set ablaze when Anne Heche‘s car crashed into it last August is now suing the estate of the actress, who perished after the fiery wreck.

Page Six reports Lynne Mishele is seeking $2 million in damages, claiming she and her two dogs were nearly killed when Heche’s blue Mini Cooper “barreled through the front of her house and deep into its interior,” stopping “just feet away” from her, her two dogs, and a turtle.

What’s more, the resulting blaze, which led to the 53-year-old actress’ death, destroyed “an entire life’s worth of her personal possessions” in the home, according to the suit.

The legal filing claims that the “sudden and terrifying blast shook [Mishele] to her core,” and left the woman “traumatized…terrified of walking outside, and, atop that, without a place to live.”

Donny Brasco star Heche was trapped inside the car for 45 minutes as the fire consumed the home, causing the actress smoke inhalation and thermal injuries. She became comatose after being extricated from the wreck and never regained consciousness.

Results from a blood draw completed after the crash showed Heche had narcotics in her system, which was referenced in the suit, according to the publication. The actress had been public during her life about her struggles with sobriety.

Heche was declared brain dead on August 11 and subsequently taken off life support on Sunday, August 14, after some of her organs were harvested for donation.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Pence tells Muir about first talk with Trump after riot: ‘I said I was angry’
Next article
Community Calendar
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

Shock and sadness at UVA

Local scoreboard

Community Calendar

POPULAR POSTS

Shock and sadness at UVA

Local scoreboard

Community Calendar

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE