Tuesday, November 15, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainmentChanning Tatum and Salma Hayek heat things up in trailer to 'Magic...
NewsEntertainment

Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek heat things up in trailer to ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’

staff
By staff
0
5
Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Warner Bros. Pictures has dropped a steamy trailer to Magic Mike’s Last Dance, Channing Tatum‘s final entry in the muscle-filled Steven Soderbergh-directed franchise.

According to the studio, Tatum’s “Magic” Mike Lane “takes to the stage again after a lengthy hiatus, following a business deal that went bust, leaving him broke and taking bartender gigs in Florida.”

It’s there that he meets a beautiful, wealthy socialite played by Salma Hayek Pinault, who asks him if he’s passionate about tending bar. “It’s not really what I do,” Mike replies, before showing her what “he really does”: He performs a sensual lap dance for her and the apparent attraction isn’t just skin deep.

For what he hopes will “be one last hurrah,” according to the studio, Mike heads to London with Salma’s character and learns of her plans to stage a male review not unlike the Magic Mike Live touring show. “With everything on the line, once Mike discovers what she truly has in mind, will he — and the roster of hot new dancers he’ll have to whip into shape — be able to pull it off?”

Judging by the looks of the dancers, by the way, they’re already plenty in shape.

Magic Mike’s Last Dance hits theaters on February 10. “Just in time for Valentine’s Day,” WB points out.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
RSV hospitalizations in seniors much higher than any point in prior seasons
Next article
Live like a Dutton with Coors’ new ‘Yellowstone’ sweepstakes
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE