Is James Gunn teasing a Mister Terrific movie or just plain teasing?

Lifelong comic book fan James Gunn came to fame when he turned the obscure Marvel team the Guardians of the Galaxy into a household name. And as reported, he’s now in charge of the fate of Warner Bros. Discovery’s deep bench of DC Comics-based heroes.

With that in mind, hopeful fans are eager to see what’s up his sleeve. If a new Instagram post is any hint, it could be Terrific. Specifically, he just posted, without comment, a rendering of the DC hero Mister Terrific.

The character, the second to take that mantle, is otherwise known in the books as Michael Holt, the third-smartest person in the DC Comics universe behind Bruce Wayne and Lex Luthor. A polymath, Holt has earned dozens of Ph.Ds and has invented advanced nanotechnology that gives him all manner of nifty powers, all emanating from the black T-shaped face mask bearing the particles.

The character did appear briefly in CW’s so-called “Arrowverse” but remains — as the Guardians once did — relatively obscure to the casual fan.

So is Gunn teasing that Mister Terrific is ready for a close-up? Time will tell.

As one fan put it in reply, “Is teasing us like this one of the perks that comes with being the head of DC?”

