Tuesday, November 15, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainmentIs James Gunn teasing a Mister Terrific movie or just plain teasing?
NewsEntertainment

Is James Gunn teasing a Mister Terrific movie or just plain teasing?

staff
By staff
0
4
Warner Bros. Discovery

Lifelong comic book fan James Gunn came to fame when he turned the obscure Marvel team the Guardians of the Galaxy into a household name. And as reported, he’s now in charge of the fate of Warner Bros. Discovery’s deep bench of DC Comics-based heroes.

With that in mind, hopeful fans are eager to see what’s up his sleeve. If a new Instagram post is any hint, it could be Terrific. Specifically, he just posted, without comment, a rendering of the DC hero Mister Terrific.

The character, the second to take that mantle, is otherwise known in the books as Michael Holt, the third-smartest person in the DC Comics universe behind Bruce Wayne and Lex Luthor. A polymath, Holt has earned dozens of Ph.Ds and has invented advanced nanotechnology that gives him all manner of nifty powers, all emanating from the black T-shaped face mask bearing the particles.

The character did appear briefly in CW’s so-called “Arrowverse” but remains — as the Guardians once did — relatively obscure to the casual fan.

So is Gunn teasing that Mister Terrific is ready for a close-up? Time will tell.

As one fan put it in reply, “Is teasing us like this one of the perks that comes with being the head of DC?”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Victim statements for Christmas parade attack sentencing paused after threat on courthouse: Judge
Next article
Higher surface temperatures will be detectable in Pacific Ocean decades earlier than previously predicted
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE