Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Jay Leno credits friend with saving his life after fiery garage accident

CNBC

Jay Leno might need skin grafts to repair the third degree burns he suffered in a car repair accident in his Los Angeles garage on Sunday, but the former Tonight Show host tells TMZ things could have been much worse.

From his hospital bed at the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles, the 72-year-old comic and avid car collector explained to the gossip site that he was working on his 1907 White steam car when gas from a fuel leak sprayed on his face and hands. A spark touched off an explosion and set him on fire.

However, Leno says his friend and fellow shop worker Dave acted quickly, jumping on him and smothering the flames.

Jay could spend as many as 10 days in the hospital, according to the site.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

