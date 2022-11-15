Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Live like a Dutton with Coors’ new ‘Yellowstone’ sweepstakes

Paramount Network

For those who can’t get enough Yellowstone — and if Sunday’s premiere ratings are any indication, that’s a whole lot of people — Coors Banquet has the sweepstakes for you.

The official beer brand of the hit Paramount Network show is giving folks a chance to live like a Dutton with a new sweepstakes.

One winner and three friends will be sent on an all-expense-paid trip to the Big Mountain Ranch in Whitefish, Montana, complete with all the Coors Banquet beer you want and a Yellowstone makeover of sorts with new duds courtesy of western outfitter Seager.

To enter between now and January 1, 2023, fans can text the keyword GPBANQUET to 90464 and fill out the required information, or they can head on over to BanquetYellowstoneGiveaway.com for a chance to win the grand prize.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

staff
staffhttps://whee.net
