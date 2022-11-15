Shock and sadness at UVA

Three UVA football players died in a shooting. (ABC News)

Overnight, shock and sadness on the campus of the University of Virginia, where a student is accused of killing three members of the football team. The players were returning from a class trip when authorities say Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., opened fire, killing Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry. Jones is a former member of the football team. It’s unclear why he allegedly opened fire on the bus. The police chief revealed Jones was already on their radar – saying the university’s threat assessment team learned about Jones in September after someone said he had boasted about having a gun. The chief also said Jones faced a previous hazing investigation.

Governor Glenn Youngkin has issued a flag order for Tuesday, November 15 in honor of the lives lost within the UVA community. According to the Office of the Governor, all flags are to be “flown at half-staff over the state Capitol and all local, state and federal buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in respect and memory of the victims of the University of Virginia shooting, their families, and the Charlottesville community.” This is to go into effect at sunrise and remain until sunset on Tuesday.

Low pressure will track from the Tennessee Valley to the Mid-Atlantic coast today, bringing spotty and light wintry mixed precipitation to the region this morning, changing to mostly rain during the afternoon. Dry weather is expected Wednesday and Thursday under high pressure, with chilly temperatures persisting into the end of the week.

It’s not just inflation that’s sending Thanksgiving dinner prices flying higher – this year’s outbreak of bird flu has also helped fuel a nearly 20-percent jump in turkey prices this year. Jon McConaughy is owner of Double Brook Farm in Hopewell, New Jersey: Everything is more expensive, feed is more expensive, labor is more expensive, all the inputs are more expensive. So that obviously it’s going to translate into a more expensive turkey.

Want to book a Thanksgiving flight? Thanksgiving is a little over a week away…and if you’re thinking about making some last-minute travel plans…you may get sticker shock. Travel booking app Hopper says the average round trip domestic airfare…for trips between November 20th and 24th…is $354. That’s almost 50 percent higher than the same time last year. Rising jet fuel prices…fewer scheduled flights and pent-up travel demand…are all factors. And, if you insist on flying home on the Sunday after Turkey day…plan to spend even more…an average of 528 dollars round trip.

In high school football: Martinsville advances to the second round of the playoffs and will face Glenvar on Friday and Bassett moves to the next round and will play Lord Botetourt also on Friday.

In college basketball: Gardner-Webb plays at UNC tonight at 8 p.m and Virginia Tech hosts Old Dominion on Thursday at 2 p.m. Baylor plays at UVA on Friday at 7 p.m.

In college football: On Saturday, Virginia Tech is at Liberty at noon, Coastal Carolina is at UVA at 3:30 p.m. and Georgia Tech is at UNC at 5:30 p.m.