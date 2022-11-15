Local scoreboard

High school football

In high school football: Martinsville advances to the second round of the playoffs and will face Glenvar on Friday and Bassett moves to the next round and will play Lord Botetourt also on Friday.

College basketball

In college basketball: Gardner-Webb plays at UNC tonight at 8 p.m and Virginia Tech hosts Old Dominion on Thursday at 2 p.m. Baylor plays at UVA on Friday at 7 p.m.

College football

In college football: On Saturday, Virginia Tech is at Liberty at noon, Coastal Carolina is at UVA at 3:30 p.m. and Georgia Tech is at UNC at 5:30 p.m.