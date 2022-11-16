Thursday, November 17, 2022
5.3 magnitude earthquake hits western Texas, southern New Mexico

(NEW YORK) — A magnitude 5.3 earthquake rattled western Texas and southern New Mexico on Wednesday afternoon, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter was northwest of Pecos, Texas, about 170 miles east of El Paso, the National Weather Service in El Paso tweeted.

The earthquake occurred around 3:30 p.m. local time.

Data from the USGS said the earthquake was felt as far east as Dallas and Austin and as far north as Roswell, New Mexico.

The USGS reported some light damage in the area of western Texas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

