Candace Cameron Bure’s “traditional marriage” comment sparks backlash from stars, GLAAD

Candace Cameron Bure is facing backlash from celebrities and a leading LGBTQ organization over her recent comments about “traditional marriage.”

In an interview with WSJ. Magazine published November 14, Bure was asked if her cable network, Great American Family, would feature same-sex couples at the center of its holiday movies, as its rival Hallmark Channel has done in recent years.

The Full House actress, who also serves as the network’s chief content officer, replied, “I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core.”

The term “traditional marriage” is often used to define the institution of marriage as being between a man and a woman, a concept which excludes same-sex unions.

Further opening up about joining Great American Family in April, Bure said, “My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them.” She added that the people behind the network are “Christians that love the Lord and want to promote faith programming and good family entertainment.”

Bill Abbott, the president and CEO of GAC Media, also chimed in on the issue of including same-sex couples, telling WSJ. Magazine, “It’s certainly the year 2022, so … [t]here’s no whiteboard that says, ‘Yes, this’ or ‘No, we’ll never go here.'”

Out celebrity JoJo Siwa took to Instagram to respond to Bure’s comments about “traditional marriage”: “This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people,” she wrote.

One Tree Hill alum Hilarie Burton Morgan also weighed in on Bure’s interview, calling the Full House star a bigot.

Bure’s interview prompted a reaction from the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation, as well, with the organization’s president and CEO, Sarah Kate Ellis, commenting in part, “It’s irresponsible and hurtful for Candace Cameron Bure to use tradition as a guise for exclusion.”

