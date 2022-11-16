Classes resume at UVA today

UVA classes resume today, but undergraduates won t be required to turn in any graded homework or take exams before next week’s Thanksgiving break. Also today, the first court appearance for accused shooter Christopher Darnell Jones Junior, facing murder and felony firearms charges after police say he opened fire on a chartered school bus, killing three school football players, and wounding two others, Sunday night. Jones was captured in a Richmond suburb, more than an hour away after an overnight and early morning manhunt on Monday.

Jamila Jana’a Gadson

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help finding a 17-year-old girl reported missing. Jamila Jana’a Gadson is 17 years old and disappeared from her Rockford School Road home in the Gretna community, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office. She is Black with black hair and brown eyes; she is 5′5″ and 155 pounds. Investigators believe Gadson met someone over the internet and may be with that person, but they don’t know who that person is.

Hospitalizations among the elderly from RSV is also increased in comparison to previous years so it’s important for people out there to understand that we look at these three viruses – influenza, COVID 19 and RSV and we often kind of narrow them down into a specific risk groups and age factors but they can affect people across the spectrum.

A new study finds that people who exercise in the morning have a lower risk of heart disease and stroke. The findings were more pronounced in women. Doctors aren’t sure if there’s a “causal” link. They say more research is needed to learn why mornings appear to be more beneficial. 85 thousand people from age 42 to 78 were followed for up to 8 years by Leiden University Medical Centre in the Netherlands. The study’s published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology.

High pressure will build toward the lower Mid-Atlantic today from the Gulf Coast states, resulting in a return of drier conditions. A series of weak upper level disturbances will pass across the central Appalachians through Thursday however, triggering increases in cloud cover, and perhaps occasional upslope snow showers. Passing disturbances will bring brief rounds of upslope snow showers, otherwise dry conditions can be expected through the middle of next week as high pressure controls the weather pattern.

They’ve been trying to launch this since August but had a series of issues – first, with engine sensors…then a hydrogen leak – but NASA reminds us this is a test launch with no humans on board – to see if they can safely get it to orbit the Moon and then return to Earth.

In high school football: Martinsville advances to the second round of the playoffs and will face Glenvar on Friday and Bassett moves to the next round and will play Lord Botetourt also on Friday.

In college basketball: UNC beat Gardner-Webb last night 72-66, improving to 3-0 on the season. Virginia Tech hosts Old Dominion on Thursday at 2 p.m. Baylor plays at UVA on Friday at 7 p.m. and UNC hosts James Madison on Sunday at noon.

In college football: On Saturday, Virginia Tech is at Liberty at noon, Coastal Carolina is at UVA at 3:30 p.m. and Georgia Tech is at UNC at 5:30 p.m.