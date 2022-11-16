Community Calendar

Thursday, Nov. 17

Henry County Board of Supervisors meet at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

A Beautifully Broken Virginia, 6:30 p.m. Piedmont Arts. Come experience a unique photographic journey through the beautifully decaying rural places within our state with which so many Virginians have become fascinated.

Friday, Nov. 18

Fall-scented soy candle-making class at 2:30 p.m. at the Bassett Branch Library, For ages 18 and up. Register by calling 276-629-2426.

Diamond Divas: A Very Merry Holiday Revue at 7 p.m. at the Walker Fine Arts Theatre of the Patrick & Henry Community College.

Saturday, Nov. 19

The Wild Ponies with Doug and Telisha Williams will perform at the Black Box Theatre on Franklin Street at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets are $15.

Monday, Nov. 21

The Patrick & Henry Community College Board will meet at 12:30 p.m. in the MET, 65 Motorsports Drive, Martinsville.

Wednesday, Nov. 23

W. Dan Prince III Thanksgiving Eve Dinner at Martinsville High School from 1-4 p.m. Register to volunteer by Nov. 16. Sponsored by the Harvest Youth Board.

Saturday, Dec. 3

Oktoberfest from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. uptown Martinsville.

Sunday, Dec. 4

Roanoke Symphony Holiday Pops Spectacular, 3:00 p.m. Martinsville High School Auditorium. Tickets are $20 for general admission, $25 for reserved seating, and $5 for students.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.

Friday, Jan. 27

Exhibit Opening Reception, 5:30 p.m. Piedmont Arts. Join Piedmont Arts for an opening reception in honor of the museum’s new exhibits, The World Beside the Rails and Works by Rocky Wall. Free and open to the public.