Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita welcome 2nd child, share sweet photos with newborn

PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband, Justin Mikita, have welcomed their second child.

The couple announced the arrival of their new baby, Sullivan Louis Ferguson-Mikita, via surrogate in a joint Instagram post on Tuesday.

“Sad to be away from my @takemeoutbway fam tonight but we ran off to welcome our newest little one, Sullivan Louis Ferguson-Mikita,” Ferguson wrote in the announcement, referencing his Broadway play Take Me Out.

“A special thanks to @drshahinghadir for helping us grow our family & our incredible surrogate and all of the nurses and doctors,” the caption continued. “We are overjoyed to be a family of four.”

“My incredible understudy @timmytwright will be on tonight and tomorrow and I will be back in the ball game on Thursday 11/17,” Ferguson finished. “I know Tim has you all in wonderful hands.”

Their post was flooded with congratulatory comments and well wishes from friends and fans alike.

Ferguson’s former Modern Family co-star Sarah Hyland commented, “The SWEETEST.”

Actress Amanda Seyfried added, “Jesus what a day! Congratulations sweet boys!!!!”

Ferguson and Mikita are also parents to 2-year-old son Beckett Mercer.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

© 1997-2022 WHEE