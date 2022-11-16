Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Kevin Spacey facing seven more charges in the UK

By staff
YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images

Kevin Spacey is facing an additional seven charges in the U.K.

According to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), the charges stem from sexual offenses against one man between 2001 and 2004. They include three counts of indecent assault, three counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

Spacey, 63, previously pleaded not guilty to five other charges of sexual assault in a London court back in July. The charges stem from claims by three men that Spacey had sexually assaulted them in England almost 20 years ago.

Last month, Spacey was found not liable in a civil sexual abuse trial brought by actor Anthony Rapp. Rapp had accused the actor of climbing on top of him at a party when he was 14 and Spacey was 26.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

